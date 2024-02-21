The future looks bright for Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on August 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $19 for HLIT stock. The research report from Rosenblatt has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on April 21, 2022, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published June 22, 2021, Needham analysts initiated the Harmonic, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $9.50.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.20% within the last five trades and 16.96% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 26.05% in the last 6 months and 25.47% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HLIT stock is trading at a margin of 6.61%, 10.90% and 6.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.