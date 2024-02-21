The idea of catching Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Stock might be a good one

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on December 20, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 08, 2022 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $1.50 for CCO stock. The research report from Barrington Research has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.55 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.08, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.47, which implies that the company surprised the market by -587.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.04. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.08 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.01. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $610.14M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $616M and a low estimate of $600.17M.