The market value of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Stock is expected to soar in the coming months

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE:VSCO) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 01, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $29 for VSCO stock. The research report from Evercore ISI has resumed the stock to In-line, with a price target set at $20. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on August 31, 2023, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published May 02, 2023, Barclays analysts downgraded the Victoria’s Secret & Co stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.86 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.78, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by -10.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $2.46. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.56 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.25. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.09B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.1B and a low estimate of $2.06B.