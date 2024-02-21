UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (TIGR) Stock is expected to generate profits in the near future

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the UP Fintech Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TIGR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 05, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 19, 2022 by China Renaissance that resumed the stock to a Hold with a price target of $3.80 for TIGR stock. The research report from Daiwa Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6.60. The stock was initiated by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 14, 2021, to Sell and set the price objective to $21.10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 100.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.07. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.08 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.06. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $207M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $207M and a low estimate of $207M.