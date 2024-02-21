What is happening with Triumph Group Inc. (TGI) Stock?

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Triumph Group Inc. (NYSE:TGI) stock from “an Underperform” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 25, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 16, 2024 by Robert W. Baird that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Outperform with a price target of $20 for TGI stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $20. The stock was upgraded by TD Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on November 09, 2023, from Market Perform to Outperform and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published August 11, 2023, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Triumph Group Inc. stock from Buy to Underperform with a price target of $8.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.14, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.3, which implies that the company surprised the market by -214.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.23. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.49 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.04. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $354.94M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $376.33M and a low estimate of $336M.