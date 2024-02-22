A New Look at DXC Technology Co (DXC) Stock’s Hidden Strategies

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on January 24, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 17, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $21 for DXC stock. The research report from Wolfe Research has downgraded the stock from Peer Perform to Underperform, with a price target set at $22. The stock was downgraded by TD Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on August 03, 2023, from Outperform to Market Perform and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published August 03, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts analysts downgraded the DXC Technology Co stock from Outperform to Sector Perform with a price target of $29.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.77, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 13.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.83. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.84 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.81. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.37B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.38B and a low estimate of $3.35B.