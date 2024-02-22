Can Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Stock rise from its doldrums?

Wells Fargo raised the price target for the Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on November 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 18, 2023 by Wells Fargo that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $8 for HE stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $43. The stock was upgraded by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on January 20, 2022, from Sell to Neutral and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published May 11, 2021, Evercore ISI analysts upgraded the Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. stock from Underperform to In-line with a price target of $45.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.49, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -2.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.54. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.54 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.54. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $944.14M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $944.14M and a low estimate of $944.14M.