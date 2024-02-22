initiated: Cantor Fitzgerald Recommends Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock to “an Overweight”

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on May 19, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $35.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.13 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.24, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $1.37, which implies that the company surprised the market by 570.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.33. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.33 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.33. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $18.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $23.7M and a low estimate of $15M.