Is it possible to sustain this rally? Azul S.A. ADR (AZUL) Stock

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Azul S.A. ADR (NYSE:AZUL) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on September 22, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 20, 2023 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $18.30 for AZUL stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $14. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 22, 2023, from Underperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.64 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.05, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.69, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,380.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.14. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.72 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.48. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $982.14M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $987.18M and a low estimate of $974.13M.