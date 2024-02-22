Is it possible to sustain this rally? Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Stock

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for the Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on February 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 07, 2023 by Deutsche Bank that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $4 for PTON stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 19, 2023, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $4.15. In their research brief published September 25, 2023, UBS analysts reiterated the Peloton Interactive Inc stock to Sell with a price target of $4.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.54 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.53, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.37. This is an average of 16 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.25 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.44. According to 19 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $720.07M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $790M and a low estimate of $700.3M.