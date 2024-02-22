The performance of GlobalFoundries Inc (GFS) Stock has improved

Citigroup lowered the price target for the GlobalFoundries Inc (NASDAQ:GFS) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 05, 2024 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $56 for GFS stock. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $70. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 15, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $65.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.58, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 10.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.23. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.24 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.19. According to 13 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.52B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.55B and a low estimate of $1.51B.