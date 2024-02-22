Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by Arm Holdings plc. ADR (ARM) Stock

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the Arm Holdings plc. ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 08, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $95 for ARM stock. The research report from Rosenblatt has reiterated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $110. The stock was downgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on December 18, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $70. In their research brief published November 20, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts initiated the Arm Holdings plc. ADR stock to Overweight with a price target of $70.
Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts
Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.25, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by 16.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.3. This is an average of 18 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.32 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.27. According to 18 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $875.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $888.65M and a low estimate of $850M.
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.84% within the last five trades and 60.02% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ARM stock is trading at a margin of 30.87%, 54.29% and 86.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, ARM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -24.76 percent below its 52-week high and 165.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.
What Does Arm Holdings plc. ADR’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?
The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $126.85 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 25.35, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.
Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?
Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.62 percent of Arm Holdings plc. ADR shares are owned by insiders, and 7.09 percent are held by financial institutions.