Why QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) Stock declined -25.31% in Last Three Months?

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on February 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 11, 2023 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $72 for QDEL stock. The research report from Citigroup has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $125. The stock was initiated by RBC Capital Mkts, who disclosed in a research note on December 07, 2022, to Outperform and set the price objective to $125. In their research brief published October 14, 2022, UBS analysts upgraded the QuidelOrtho Corporation stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $86.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.05, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.88, which implies that the company surprised the market by -42.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.7. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.94 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.54. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $715.28M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $735.55M and a low estimate of $681.9M.