A good growth outlook is seen for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Stock by analysts

BMO Capital Markets raised the price target for the Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) stock from “a Market perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 18, 2023 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $8.50 for AQN stock. The research report from CIBC has downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Neutral, with a price target set at $10. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on February 16, 2023, from Underperform to Buy and set the price objective to $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.12, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by -8.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.14. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.12. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $743M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $773M and a low estimate of $713M.