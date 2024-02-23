A good growth outlook is seen for Wix.com Ltd (WIX) Stock by analysts

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 08, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2023 by Barclays that upgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Overweight with a price target of $130 for WIX stock. The research report from Seaport Research Partners has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $103. The stock was resumed by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on October 20, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $120. In their research brief published September 22, 2023, UBS analysts initiated the Wix.com Ltd stock to Buy with a price target of $125.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.95, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.27, which implies that the company surprised the market by 28.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.07. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.46 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.63. According to 18 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $418.58M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $426M and a low estimate of $409.96M.