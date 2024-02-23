A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Stock

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 31, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 23, 2024 by Stifel that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $6.60 for SWN stock. The research report from Mizuho has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $6. The stock was upgraded by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on December 11, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published December 06, 2023, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Southwestern Energy Company stock from Underweight to Neutral with a price target of $8.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.07, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 42.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.13. This is an average of 21 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.23 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.07. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.3B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.68B and a low estimate of $1.02B.