Are you thinking about selling now? Bath & Body Works Inc (BBWI) Stock

Barclays raised the price target for the Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on January 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 17, 2023 by Telsey Advisory Group that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $42 for BBWI stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $30. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on October 24, 2023, from Neutral to Underweight and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published August 01, 2023, Barclays analysts upgraded the Bath & Body Works Inc stock from Equal Weight to Overweight with a price target of $45.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.35, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.13, which implies that the company surprised the market by 37.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Jan 2024) is $1.87. This is an average of 17 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.78. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.83B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.88B and a low estimate of $2.77B.