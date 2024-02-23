Is LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU) Stock a good investment?

UBS lowered the price target for the LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 31, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 11, 2023 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $12 for LXU stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $10. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on March 14, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $16. In their research brief published November 30, 2022, Jefferies analysts initiated the LSB Industries, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -100.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.04. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $127.21M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $158.6M and a low estimate of $110M.