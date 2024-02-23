There Is Nothing Like Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) Stock

UBS lowered the price target for the Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on November 17, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Raymond James has upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy, with a price target set at $37. The stock was resumed by TD Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 18, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $41. In their research brief published May 09, 2022, TD Securities analysts upgraded the Brookfield Renewable Partners LP stock from Hold to Buy with a price target of $41.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 125.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.17. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.42. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.6B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.75B and a low estimate of $1.46B.