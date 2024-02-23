Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Stock creates opportunities due to its volume and complexity

Citigroup raised the price target for the Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 24, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 30, 2023 by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $130 for VLO stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $152. The stock was upgraded by Tudor Pickering Holt & Co., who disclosed in a research note on July 31, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $145. In their research brief published April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the Valero Energy Corp. stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $135.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.55 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $2.96, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.59, which implies that the company surprised the market by 19.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $2.98. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $5.42 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.12. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $30.39B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $35.92B and a low estimate of $25.01B.