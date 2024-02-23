What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Granite Construction Inc. (GVA) Stock

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 15, 2021, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 13, 2020 by Goldman that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $26 for GVA stock. The research report from DA Davidson has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $30. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2019, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published July 30, 2019, B. Riley FBR analysts downgraded the Granite Construction Inc. stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $41.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.45, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by 16.60%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.88. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.06 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.77. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $838.89M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $866.4M and a low estimate of $808M.