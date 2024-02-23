With upside potential, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) Stock is well-positioned to grow

DZ Bank raised the price target for the Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 06, 2024 by Pivotal Research Group that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $330 for SPOT stock. The research report from UBS has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $274. The stock was upgraded by Pivotal Research Group, who disclosed in a research note on December 21, 2023, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $265. In their research brief published December 11, 2023, Rosenblatt analysts upgraded the Spotify Technology S.A. stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $300.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.4 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.63, which implies that the company surprised the market by 273.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.8. This is an average of 21 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.35. According to 22 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.9B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.93B and a low estimate of $3.85B.