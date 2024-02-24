A positive surprise is on the way: ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Stock

Ladenburg Thalmann raised the price target for the ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 14, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 25, 2023 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $60 for OGS stock. The research report from Guggenheim has upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, with a price target set at $77. The stock was downgraded by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on January 12, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $80. In their research brief published December 16, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the ONE Gas Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $79.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.27, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $1.71. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.9 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.46. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.02B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.05B and a low estimate of $998.56M.