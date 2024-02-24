A Real Picture of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Stock: The Fundamentals

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 08, 2023 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $9.50 for SHO stock. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on June 27, 2023, from Underweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published March 22, 2023, Compass Point analysts downgraded the Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $9.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 50.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.01. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.07. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $216.84M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $243.44M and a low estimate of $207.21M.