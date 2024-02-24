AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) Stock is trading at a margin of 1.70% From 20-Day SMA

TD Cowen raised the price target for the AllianceBernstein Holding Lp (NYSE:AB) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 03, 2023 by Goldman that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $36.75 for AB stock. The research report from BofA Securities has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $47. The stock was upgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on February 13, 2023, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $43.50. In their research brief published October 19, 2022, Credit Suisse analysts initiated the AllianceBernstein Holding Lp stock to Neutral with a price target of $28.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.63, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 22.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.72. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.77 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.69. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $892.78M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $909M and a low estimate of $871.64M.