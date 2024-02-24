Are you thinking about selling now? Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) Stock

Jefferies raised the price target for the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 14, 2023 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to a Neutral with a price target of $16 for PK stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Overweight, with a price target set at $19. The stock was initiated by HSBC Securities, who disclosed in a research note on October 23, 2023, to Hold and set the price objective to $13. In their research brief published October 03, 2023, Wedbush analysts initiated the Park Hotels & Resorts Inc stock to Neutral with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.16, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.73, which implies that the company surprised the market by 456.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.12. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.12. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $611.84M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $617.53M and a low estimate of $608M.