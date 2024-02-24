Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock lower -9.50% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) stock from “an Equal-weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on Feb-24-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 15, 2023 by Keefe Bruyette that downgraded the stock from a Mkt perform to an Underperform with a price target of $50 for BHF stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Sell, with a price target set at $43. In their research brief published April 12, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts upgraded the Brighthouse Financial Inc stock from Underweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $54.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.73 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $3.69, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.96, which implies that the company surprised the market by -26.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $4.1. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $4.32 and the low earnings per share estimate is $3.81. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.17B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.21B and a low estimate of $2.1B.