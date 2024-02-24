Earnings and valuation of Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS) Stock are impressive

Keefe Bruyette raised the price target for the Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) stock from “a Mkt perform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on November 13, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 15, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from an Underperform to a Buy with a price target of $68 for AXS stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Sell, with a price target set at $51. The stock was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on December 19, 2022, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published December 16, 2022, Wells Fargo analysts downgraded the Axis Capital Holdings Ltd stock from Equal Weight to Underweight with a price target of $55.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.94 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.08, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $1.86, which implies that the company surprised the market by 172.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $2.66. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $2.78 and the low earnings per share estimate is $2.47. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.6B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.77B and a low estimate of $1.47B.