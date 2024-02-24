La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Stock Price Slipped -6.93% to $2.55

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 58.88% within the last five trades and 49.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. LRHC stock is trading at a margin of 52.83%, 57.11% and 48.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LRHC deals in the Real Estate domain. The stock is trading -53.89 percent below its 52-week high and 183.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.