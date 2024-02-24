The latest Dynex Capital, Inc. (DX) Stock Technical Bulletin

UBS raised the price target for the Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on December 06, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2023 by Credit Suisse that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Outperform with a price target of $15.50 for DX stock. The research report from Keefe Bruyette has upgraded the stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform, with a price target set at $18.75. The stock was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on December 18, 2020, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.24 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -20.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.19. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.21. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of -$1.85M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of -$700k and a low estimate of -$3M.