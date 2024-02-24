There is no better tap than Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) stock from “a Sector perform” to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on February 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 24, 2024 by Mizuho that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $34 for MOS stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Overweight, with a price target set at $42. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on August 14, 2023, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $40. In their research brief published July 26, 2023, HSBC Securities analysts upgraded the Mosaic Company stock from Reduce to Hold with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.86, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -17.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.84. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.04 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.61. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.93B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.17B and a low estimate of $2.64B.