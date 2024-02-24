Where are Investors’ Sentiments? Americold Realty Trust Inc (COLD) Stock

Truist raised the price target for the Americold Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:COLD) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 08, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $36 for COLD stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $32. The stock was downgraded by Truist, who disclosed in a research note on January 17, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published December 14, 2022, Exane BNP Paribas analysts initiated the Americold Realty Trust Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $38.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.8 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.1, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.9, which implies that the company surprised the market by -900.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.05. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.04. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $686.52M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $710.05M and a low estimate of $659.4M.