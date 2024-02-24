Why Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Stock up 5.63% in Last Week?

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on Feb-24-24, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by Raymond James that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $65 for NTR stock. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on November 14, 2023, from Underweight to Overweight and set the price objective to $68. In their research brief published November 06, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Nutrien Ltd stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $58.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.65, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.28, which implies that the company surprised the market by -43.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.48. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.78 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.14. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $5.37B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $5.83B and a low estimate of $5.13B.