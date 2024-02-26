FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) Stock deserves your attention

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on November 14, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from TD Cowen has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $7. The stock was downgraded by Goldman, who disclosed in a research note on July 18, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published June 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the FREYR Battery Inc. stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.31, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by 77.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.25. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.2 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.28. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $500k is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $500k and a low estimate of $500k.