How Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 13, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Underweight to an Overweight with a price target of $9.20 for MOR stock. The research report from Goldman has upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral, with a price target set at $9.25. In their research brief published June 16, 2023, JP Morgan analysts upgraded the Morphosys AG ADR stock from Underweight to Overweight with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.95 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.86, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.91, which implies that the company surprised the market by 48.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.09. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.09. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $67.23M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $71.84M and a low estimate of $59.42M.