Is Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) Stock worth its current valuation?

Lake Street raised the price target for the Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on November 29, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on September 08, 2022 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $13 for CDLX stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $15. The stock was downgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on July 13, 2022, from Neutral to Underperform and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published July 12, 2022, Craig Hallum analysts downgraded the Cardlytics Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $20.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.01, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 200.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.12. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.25 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.03. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $89.55M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $89.63M and a low estimate of $89.5M.