Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) stock Reported Profit Margin of -21.69 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

Oppenheimer raised the price target for the Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Perform”. The rating was released on February 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 12, 2024 by RBC Capital Mkts that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Sector perform with a price target of $20 for NVRO stock. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $23. The stock was initiated by Robert W. Baird, who disclosed in a research note on July 19, 2023, to Neutral and set the price objective to $26. In their research brief published May 31, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts analysts initiated the Nevro Corp stock to Outperform with a price target of $40.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.25 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.49, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by 49.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.04. This is an average of 15 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.77 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.26. According to 16 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $98.12M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $101.3M and a low estimate of $97.18M.