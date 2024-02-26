There is no better tap than Irobot Corp (IRBT) Stock

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on May 06, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $103. The stock was upgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on February 11, 2021, from Neutral to Overweight and set the price objective to $166. In their research brief published January 28, 2021, Northland Capital analysts downgraded the Irobot Corp stock from Outperform to Market Perform with a price target of $120.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$2.82 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.67, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$1.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -68.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$2.11. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.52 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$2.71. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $307.99M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $308M and a low estimate of $307.98M.