Why MoneyHero Ltd (NASDAQ:MNY) Stock went down -75.47% in Last Year?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 69.66% within the last five trades and 127.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.16% in the last 6 months and 70.83% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MNY stock is trading at a margin of 66.07%, 59.79% and -61.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MNY deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -76.41 percent below its 52-week high and 233.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.