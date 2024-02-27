Are there any attempts to gain ground? Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) Stock

TD Cowen lowered the price target for the Spirit Airlines Inc (NYSE:SAVE) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on January 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 18, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $4 for SAVE stock. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Underperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was downgraded by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on January 17, 2024, from Neutral to Negative and set the price objective to $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.36 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.46, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.1, which implies that the company surprised the market by 6.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$1.4. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.3 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.5. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.27B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.28B and a low estimate of $1.27B.