AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock is trading -6.60 percent below its 52-week high

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 23, 2024 by B. Riley Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $3.80 for AXTI stock. The research report from Craig Hallum has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $5.50. The stock was initiated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on June 27, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published November 04, 2021, Wedbush analysts initiated the AXT Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.15, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by 40.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.11. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $20.14M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $21M and a low estimate of $17.5M.