Beyond Meat Inc (BYND) Stock: Values And Value Intersection

Consumer Edge Research raised the price target for the Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock from “an Equal weight” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on November 13, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 12, 2023 by Mizuho that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $5 for BYND stock. The research report from TD Cowen has initiated the stock to Underperform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was resumed by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on April 14, 2023, to Market Perform and set the price objective to $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$1.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.89, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.2, which implies that the company surprised the market by -22.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.88. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.57 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.06. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $66.66M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $71M and a low estimate of $62.1M.