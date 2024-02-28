Are Fisker Inc’s (FSR) stock prices rising too high?

TD Cowen lowered the price target for the Fisker Inc (NYSE:FSR) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on January 17, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 04, 2023 by Evercore ISI that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to an In-line with a price target of $2 for FSR stock. The research report from BofA Securities has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $8. The stock was reiterated by TD Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on July 17, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published June 08, 2023, Wolfe Research analysts downgraded the Fisker Inc stock from Peer Perform to Underperform with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.27 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.19, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by -42.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.27. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.44. According to 7 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $310.79M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $460M and a low estimate of $217.22M.