Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock Reported Profit Margin of 3.07 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

TD Securities raised the price target for the Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 28, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $22 for CLS stock. The research report from CIBC has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Sector Outperform, with a price target set at $25. The stock was upgraded by Argus, who disclosed in a research note on August 18, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published July 27, 2022, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Celestica, Inc. stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $10.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.68, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.08, which implies that the company surprised the market by 11.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.72. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.75 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.71. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.1B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.1B and a low estimate of $2.09B.