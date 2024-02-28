Icahn Enterprises L P (IEP) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

UBS raised the price target for the Icahn Enterprises L P (NASDAQ:IEP) stock to “a Sell”. The rating was released on March 03, 2017, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 18, 2016 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $30 for IEP stock. The research report from UBS has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $93. The stock was initiated by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on January 20, 2015, to Neutral and set the price objective to $88.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.34, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.35, which implies that the company surprised the market by -102.90%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.21. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.21 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.21. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.36B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.36B and a low estimate of $2.36B.