Is BrightSpring Health Services Inc (BTSG) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

Deutsche Bank raised the price target for the BrightSpring Health Services Inc (NASDAQ:BTSG) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on Feb-28-24, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on February 20, 2024, to Overweight and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published February 20, 2024, Leerink Partners analysts initiated the BrightSpring Health Services Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.09. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.28 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.02. According to 9 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.36B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.37B and a low estimate of $2.34B.