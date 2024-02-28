It is likely that Harmonic, Inc. (HLIT) Stock will grow up

Raymond James raised the price target for the Harmonic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on August 10, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 09, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $19 for HLIT stock. The research report from Rosenblatt has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $15. The stock was upgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on April 21, 2022, from Equal Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published June 22, 2021, Needham analysts initiated the Harmonic, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $9.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.1, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 30.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 6 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $122.08M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $123.9M and a low estimate of $120M.