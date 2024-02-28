O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) stock is trading 25.96 percent above its 52-week low

UBS raised the price target for the O-I Glass Inc (NYSE:OI) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2024 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $18 for OI stock. The research report from Barclays has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $18. The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2023, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published February 02, 2023, RBC Capital Mkts analysts upgraded the O-I Glass Inc stock from Sector Perform to Outperform with a price target of $34.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.03, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.09, which implies that the company surprised the market by 300.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.38. This is an average of 9 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.41 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.34. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.69B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.82B and a low estimate of $1.6B.