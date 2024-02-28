Opportunities: Agora Inc ADR (API) Stock in the Short-Term and the Long-Term

Morgan Stanley lowered the price target for the Agora Inc ADR (NASDAQ:API) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on September 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on May 16, 2022 by Nomura that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $10 for API stock. The research report from Bernstein has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $10. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on May 03, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $12.50. In their research brief published February 18, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Agora Inc ADR stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.1, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.13, which implies that the company surprised the market by -130.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.09. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.09. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $41.74M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $41.74M and a low estimate of $41.74M.