Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) stock is trading -74.07 percent below its 52-week high

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.09. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.09. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.23M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.23M and a low estimate of $2.23M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.07% within the last five trades and 133.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SYRA stock is trading at a margin of 11.84%, 53.99% and 40.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.