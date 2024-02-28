Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) stock is trading -74.07 percent below its 52-week high

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts
It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.09. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.09 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.09. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.23M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $2.23M and a low estimate of $2.23M.
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The firm’s stock price fluctuated 25.07% within the last five trades and 133.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SYRA stock is trading at a margin of 11.84%, 53.99% and 40.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, SYRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -74.07 percent below its 52-week high and 167.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.
What Does Syra Health Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?
Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?
Allam Sandeep, the President and Chair at Syra Health Corp (SYRA) has bought 294 shares of firm on Dec 14 at a price of $1.31 against the total amount of $385.0. In another inside trade, Syed Feroz, 10% Owner of Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) bought 175 shares of the firm on Dec 14 for a total worth of $248.0 at a price of $1.42. An inside trade which took place on Dec 13, President and Chair of Syra Health Corp Allam Sandeep bought 647 shares of firm against total price of $906.0 at the cost of $1.40 per share.